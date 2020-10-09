Blindness, sight loss can double by 2050

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said blindness and severe vision impairment would affect almost 900 million people worldwide by 2050, rising from the current 338 million with these conditions today. These were the findings of a new pre-print study accepted by ‘The Lancet’ journal and highlighted on World Sight Day, marked globally on October 8.

The research team led by Rupert Bourne, a professor of Ophthalmology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in East England, examined more than 500 studies showing trends in the prevalence of blindness and vision loss, allowing them to make forecasts about vision loss over the next three decades.

They estimated that currently, 43.3 million people were blind; 295.1 million people suffered from major vision impairment and 257.8 million were mildly visually impaired. Visual impairment, also known as vision loss, is a decreased ability to see to a degree that causes problems not fixable by usual means, such as eye glasses.

The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that while the prevalence of blindness among the over 50s had reduced by 28.5 per cent globally during the last 30 years, population growth had meant that the number of people who were blind was estimated to have increased by 50.6 per cent, and the number of people with major visual impairment was believed to have almost doubled.

Using these models, the authors predicted a large rise in the number of people with severe visual impairment or blindness in 30 years’ time, unless major steps were taken to address the problem. Bourne, co-ordinator of the Vision Loss Expert Group, which provided the data for the Global Burden of Disease study, said: “It is encouraging that age-adjusted prevalence of blindness has reduced over the past three decades, yet due to population growth, progress is not keeping pace with needs.

Like this: Like Loading...