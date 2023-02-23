Blinken: Why Nigeria’s election matters to US

The government of the United States of America has said that the forthcoming general election in Nigeria is important to Americans because a free and fair election in Nigeria will help create a freer and fairer world for everyone. United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken made the declaration yesterday in special video message to Nigerians ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections. In the 58 seconds video featuring him and other senior officials of the Joe Biden administration, Blinken described the election as an opportunity for Nigerians to make their voices heard in the choice of a new leadership for the country. He explained that though the US does not support any individual for office, it strongly supports a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria. The text of message ran thus: “Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea: ‘We The People’, and during this election, you the people of Nigeria have a chance to make your voices heard, to choose your future. The United States does not support any individual candidate for office, but we strongly support peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria, because free and fair elections in Nigeria, will help create a freer and fairer world for everyone. “Your vote matters. This election matters, not only to Nigerians but to the rest of the world. We’re interested in your success. Our shared democratic futures depend on it.” The video, which also featured the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, and the US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas- Greenfield, charged Nigerians to prepare to vote on Saturday as their vote matters. According to Blinken, Nigerians should remain assured that they have a friend and partner in the United States of America.
Related Articles
Umeh accuses opponents of blackmail as APC, PDP, APGA members defect to LP
The Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Sir Victor Umeh, has accused some of his traducers of blackmailing him. Umeh, who made this allegation in Anaocha Local Government Area when about 3,000 members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]
TB Joshua: Crisis hits Synagogue as disciples seize assets, put private jet up for sale
Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has been plunged into a fresh crisis following the alleged discovery that some aides to its late leader, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, have put his private jet up for sale. A member of the church, Elder Emmanuel Kayode, told our correspondent that the ex-aides had also seized some assets […]
Buhari has youths as centrepiece of his govt – Presidency
The Presidency has said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has always had youths as centrepiece of its policies. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, provided a compendium of some initiatives put in place for Nigerian youths to reposition and empower them. […]
