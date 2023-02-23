News

Blinken: Why Nigeria’s election matters to US

Posted on

The government of the United States of America has said that the forthcoming general election in Nigeria is important to Americans because a free and fair election in Nigeria will help create a freer and fairer world for everyone. United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken made the declaration yesterday in special video message to Nigerians ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections. In the 58 seconds video featuring him and other senior officials of the Joe Biden administration, Blinken described the election as an opportunity for Nigerians to make their voices heard in the choice of a new leadership for the country. He explained that though the US does not support any individual for office, it strongly supports a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria. The text of message ran thus: “Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea: ‘We The People’, and during this election, you the people of Nigeria have a chance to make your voices heard, to choose your future. The United States does not support any individual candidate for office, but we strongly support peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria, because free and fair elections in Nigeria, will help create a freer and fairer world for everyone. “Your vote matters. This election matters, not only to Nigerians but to the rest of the world. We’re interested in your success. Our shared democratic futures depend on it.” The video, which also featured the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, and the US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas- Greenfield, charged Nigerians to prepare to vote on Saturday as their vote matters. According to Blinken, Nigerians should remain assured that they have a friend and partner in the United States of America.

 

