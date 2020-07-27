Block makers emerge Dangote Cement Season 2 promo winners

Two block makers from Lagos and Oyo states have become first star prize winners of N1 million each in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Season 2 Consumer Promo that was recently launched.

The promo, which the management said was partly to reward loyal customers and cushion the impact of COVID-19 on consumers with cash prize apart from other commercial and household items, is expected to run from July 15 to November 15, 2020.

Besides, the National Secretary of Block Makers Association, Apostle I.I. Aina, commended Dangote Cement for investing on its consumers through the national promo. A block maker based in Lanlate, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Ojediran Kayode Stephen, who emerged the first N1 million winner in the “Spell Dangote and be a millionaire” promo, said he got the winning letters from among the 500 hundred bags of cement, which he bought to make blocks for customers.

Apart from the N1million, Ojediran said that he also won several recharge cards and extra N2000 in the promo. On what he would do with his winnings, he explained that he is going to invest the N1 million to expand his block making business.

He said: “I am very happy for becoming one of the first sets of people to win in the Dangote Cement Promo. I intend to use the money to expand my business. I am going to buy more bags of cement to produce more blocks. “I thank Dangote Cement company for organizing this promo in this era of COVID-19 and I believe the money will go a long way to reduce the pain of the pandemic in the country”,

he added. Another lucky winner, the Managing Director of Afolabi Adefila Block Industry, said that he has been a user of Dangote Cement since the inception of his business, which he started several years ago. According to him, he buys over 300 bags of Dangote Cement weekly for his block factory located in Lagos.

