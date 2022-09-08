Blocked Funds: FG threatens to sanction foreign carriers selling tickets in dollars

…debunks spending N14.6bn on Nigeria Air

The Federal Government has warned foreign airline operators against selling ticketsto Nigerianstravellers in dollars, threatening heavy sanctions on any of them found culpable. This warning was given by the Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, while briefing newsmenaftertheweekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Sirika, who warned that selling tickets in dollars was not only illegal by Nigerian laws, also pointed out that doing so was in contravention of international best practices and convention.

He noted that the Nigerian civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been mandated to monitor the activities of the foreign airlines and look out for defaulters, disclosing thatfindings have shown that someairlineshaveblocked local travelling agencies from accessing their websites for transactions, choosing instead to release expensive tickets. “I want to use this opportunity to say that reports are reaching us that some of the airlines are refusing to sell tickets in naira. That is a violation of our local laws; they will not be allowed. The high and the mighty among them will be sanctioned, if they’re caught doing that.

“NCAAhad beendirected to swing into action and once we find any airline violating this, we will definitely deal withthem. Also, they blocked the travel agents from access. They also made only the expensive tickets available, and so on so forth. “So, going forward, they should desist from doing things that are outside of the law. They should also desist from writing us and putting things in social media.

They should go through diplomatic channels if they want response from Federal Government,” he warned. The minister disclosed thattheforeignairlinesmade over $1.1 billion from Nigeria in2016whenthegovernment cleared the $600 million it inherited from previous administration, saying if such funds were retained in the country through Nigerian official airline, it would have created jobs. Sirikarecalled thattheairlines remitted over $600 million to their home countries in 2016 while over $265 million has also been released this year out of about $484 million due to them. He said the government was trying to keep the airlines happy by ensuring that their money do not pile up again, stressing that while the country needed their services, the airlines also needed the Nigerian market.

The minister also described as misleading a recent report alleging that the government had spent the sum of N14.6 billion on the new Nigeria air, adding that the new carrier would be on a public, private partnership (PPP) model and that FEC had only approved N651 million for transactional advisory services.

The minister pointed out that 95 per cent of airlines operating in Africa are foreign-owned, translating to exportation of scarce resources and jobs. On public resentment to some names submitted to the National Assembly for clearance as resident electoral commissioners (RECs), Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, urged the people to allow senators do their jobs, “the lawmakers are at liberty to either clear or reject them after their engagements.”

The Minister of State for WorksandHousing, Ibrahim el-yakub, in his comments disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N829.9 million for the augmentation of Anambra-Enugu Expressway, bringing the total contract sum to N3.52 billion. Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar-Farouk, disclosed that FEC approved the memos on emergency preparedness plan and the national social investment programme (NSIP) bill.

