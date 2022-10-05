Business

‘Blocking leakages key to achieving sustainable debt management’

As reactions continue to trail the recent release of data by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which showed that Nigeria’s total public debt stock rose to a fresh record high of N42.85 trillion ($103.3 billion) as at the end of Q2’22 from N41.60 trillion reported in the first quarter, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have emphasised that the country will have to stop revenue leakage and implement growth-driven reforms to sustainably manage its surging debts.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph, warned that Nigeria’s fiscal crisis could worsen given the naira’s depreciation against the dollar plus the country’s current low earnings from crude oil which hamper its ability to service its debts.

According to the analysts, “Nigeria’s inability to curtail its undesirable buildup of public debts and fiscal sustainability risks keeps it hanging on a fiscal cliff as the weakening local currency against the greenback and low or no earnings from crude oil rally occasioned by the Northern Europe impasse, continues to hamper its ability to service its debts.

 

“This comes in the face of fund paucity; and, for a truth, no respite for FG’s debt levels as the trend of borrowing spree continues in the move to part-finance over N5 trillion deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act as well as a new round of borrowings by State Governments and the FCT while we head into an electioneering year.”

They further stated: “Debt service is likely to eat a large chunk of government revenues going by the current numbers for FG’s total revenues and planned expenses in its budgets for the year 2022 and the coming year which is an electioneering year.”

However, the analysts noted that the DMO’s data showed that Nigeria’s actual domestic debt service levels fell slightly by 0.6 per cent to N664.73 billion in Q2 from N668.7 billion in Q1 and also that external debt service payment improved 13.8 per cent to $597.95 million from $694.01 million in Q1.

 

In addition, they highlighted the DMO’s claim that at 23.06 per cent (from 23.27% in Q1’22), Nigeria’s total external debt to GDP ratio stays within moderate levels of its self-imposed limit of 40 per cent.

 

Stressing that they agree with the view that building greater fiscal buffers will help avoid debt crisis that could have some destabilising effects on the overall sustainable growth of the economy, the analysts, however, noted that Nigeria’s debt service-torevenue ratio has remained high in the face of FG’s weak revenue generation power over the years.

“For sure, FG will continue the implementation of initiatives to drive revenue generation from both oil and non-oil sources respectively.

 

“However, it is imperative to state that blocking revenueleakages, promoting effective reforms and frameworks that are growth-driven and then revamping weak institutions to aid the enhancement of these reforms, are sacrosanct to achieving effect and sustainable public debt management,” the analysts said

 

