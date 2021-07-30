Blood, brotherhood and the oath

The request by Alhaji Musa Shuwa, the chairman of the Cattle Traders Association in Delta State, for the Delta State Government to donate 750,000 square meters of land to the association f.o.c. (free of charge) for them to use and do their private cattle business should not be taken lightly.

Already herders have shown that they have either been granted the right to kill by the powers that be, or are immune to police arrest and prosecution or both. There may be a subtle threat in the request.

You see, cattle rearing is a private business or used to be a private business, until this administration took over the presidency of the country. Now one is not sure what it exactly is.

The herders are under the protection of the Federal Government and the Federal Government is at the forefront of the fight to force people out of their ancestral homes in the South, and donate the seized lands to the murderous rampaging herders.

This is paradigm change and this administration is re-writing history. All along we were told that there is no brother in government work. This administration has, thankfully, done away with that rubbish talk and proven that blood is thicker than oaths of office.

And why should you blame any man or woman for violating an oath he never made?

Someone else made the oath and stated that “you will well and truly exercise the judicial functions entrusted to you and will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as by law established and in accordance with the laws and usage of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without fear or favor, affection or ill-will.

You will always place service to the nation above all selfish interests, realizing that a public office is a public trust. You will always perform your judicial duties diligently and efficiently and will not engage or be involved in any activity in conflict either directly or indirectly with this pledge.”

For the sake of convenience, you stood before television cameras, watched by legions with as much faith in the event as in Big Brother Nigeria, and took the oath.

Did anyone expect such a ritual of an oath to stop you from being your brother’s keeper? Keep at it brother, and let the brotherly love continue – whether the nation likes it or not.

Shuwa understands this brotherhood thing, and believes that with brothers in high places, the entire country is in his palms. So, he could travel to any state like an all-conquering hero and demand that land be given to him as a ransom: “Just give me free land, even if you have never given it to indigenes.

We are a special people.” Implied in his request was the threat that if they were not given the land the herders would continue their dastardly deeds.

Of course, the Delta State Government has stated that there is no free land. Makes sense, does it not? By this the Delta State Government is saying that brotherhood should not be exercised at the expense of some other person’s land.

To put the matter succinctly, you cannot rob Neighbor Jones of his car in order to give it to Brother Hassan, who had been coveting the car for years.

The Delta Government drove home the point by stating that those who want to do poultry, buy their own land; those who want to do piggery, buy their own land; so those who want to do cattle, should buy their own land.

That should be simple and clear enough for those in Abuja to rest the matter. But will they rest the matter? No, and the reason is because with them, brotherhood has no moral boundary or ethical limitation.

