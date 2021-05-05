Metro & Crime

Blood cancer: 11-year-old boy needs financial help to live

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

An 11-year-old boy, Wonderful Chidibem, suffering from blood cancer, known as Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is in coma and needs financial assistance to live. His mother, Mrs. Florence Chiamaka Chidibem, a widow, has called on the government and good-spirited Nigerians to save Wonderful’s life.

 

The 43-year-old mother of four five disclosed that since her son’s ailment started in September 2020, she had spent over N2 million on his treatment, all to no avail. According to her, doctors have advised that the boy be taken to a hospital in Italy for further treatment.

 

The distraught mother, a teacher in a private secondary school in Benin, was at the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat last weekend to  solicit financial help from Nigerians.

 

She disclosed that she had sold off all she had to finance the treatment of her son, Wonderful, the last of the five children of three girls and two boys. Chidibem, who lost her husband in 2009, was given a letter by the authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), attesting to the fact that she is in dire need of financial assistance for the treatment of her son.

 

The letter entitled: “Re- Chidubem Wonderful, M/11 Years”, and endorsed by Dr. Y. T. Israel-Aina, a Paediatric Oncologist, and Professor C. Omuemu, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) and Director, Clinical Services and Training, both of UBTH, described Wonderful’s ailment as “Hodgkin’s lymphoma”.

 

The letter reads: “The above-named is an 11-yearold boy who is managed for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He presented six weeks ago with complaints of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is blood cancer.

 

“The investigations done confirmed that he has the disease. He has been on chemotherapy and has had several blood transfusions and other supportive medications. Currently, he needs to continue chemotherapy and may need other treatment like radiotherapy for cure of his disease.

 

The mother has spent a lot of money for his treatment so far. She requires further financial help to support his treatment as chemotherapy drugs are quite expensive and radiotherapy is even more expensive.

 

The mother will like to use this medium to solicit for financial help for her child. Kindly accord her the necessary    help in raising funds for this child’s treatment.”

 

Chidibem, who hails from Imo State, said: “Wonderful is the last born. In September 2020, he complained of stomach ache and I first took him to a hospital that is close to the house and I was asked to take him to UBTH.

 

He has been in UBTH since January 2021 and I have spent more than N2 million. I have sold off everything I have because his father, my husband, died in 2009. He is presently on oxygen at the hospital.”

 

According to her, the consultant in charge of Wonderful’s treatment advised that the boy be taken to a hospital in Italy. She said: “But they did not tell me how much the hospital in Italy will cost.

 

But another parent who had been to the hospital in Italy said she spent more than N20 million. I have sold off all that I have treating him. The consultant at UBTH told me that

 

if I want my child alive, I should take him to Italy. I want my child to live and that is why I am appealing to good-spirited Nigerians to come to my aid.” Chidibem can be reached on 07060780176. Her account number is 6322558642, Chiamaka Faith Chidibem, Fidelity Bank.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante group can operate in other states not Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday again, brushed aside the claim by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that its floated vigilante outfit, said to be embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) is functional in Benue and 35 other states of the federation. The governor unmistakably said the group is […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 59 alleged cult members in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Cross River State Police Command on Wednesday paraded no fewer than 59 persons alleged to be members of cult groups. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, who paraded them, said 55 of the suspects were members of a masquerade group known as “Nnabor Confraternity”, while four others belong to the Vikings Confraternity. […]
Metro & Crime

Nursing mother, 15 others die in Delta auto crashes

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A mother of a twomonth- old baby and 15 others lost their lives in two motor accidents in Delta State. The crashes occurred at the Agbor axis of the ever-busy Benin-Asaba- Onitsha Expressway and the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road. The nursing mother died in the accident on the DLA Road in Asaba, the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica