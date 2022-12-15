Blood donation key to universal health coverage – Specialist

A blood specialist, Dr. Meyeyin Kelvin, has linked the attainment of national Universal Health Coverage (UHC) on the availability of accessible, safe, quality blood and blood products supply in the country. Meyeyin, who is the Chairman, Rotary International District 9125 Special Blood Donation Project, said accessibility of blood would prevent untimely death among accident victims and those in shortage of blood during medical attention.

Speaking at the weekend during the commissioning of blood bank, renovation of Phlebotomy Unit and other equipment donated to the Ondo State Government- owned Mother and Child Hospital, Akure, by Rotary Club, Dr. Meyeyin explained that the gift of blood is a gift of life and called on Nigerians to promote the culture of blood donation in order to save accident victims and patients in dire need of blood transfusion. The Hematologist noted that this would complement government’s renewed commitment to ensure the availability of safe and adequate blood for Nigerians in need of it.

His words “Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. Blood cannot be manufactured, but has to be donated. Blood donation is definitely a noble act. We cannot deny the fact that blood donation is a good act. It is not merely safe, but also has several benefits. Many people require urgent blood and by donating our blood we easily give them life.

“This is one of the biggest satisfactions one can experience. It makes us proud and can also give us a purpose of life – the feeling that you made a difference to someone’s life. Having donated blood, our cell count goes down which leads to new cells regeneration. This is definitely a healthy process that defines that an individual is fine and fit. Our entire body freshens up and many of our health issues come to an end.

“Blood is not merely needed in case of injuries or accidents but also for plasma or platelets required by a patient. In such cases, if adequate amount of blood is readily available in a blood bank, patients can be smoothly treated. Hence people should regularly donate blood to ensure an adequate availability of it for the needy at right time” Meyeyin said Rotary Club has continued to provide sustainable quantities of safe blood and blood products for the country, calling on Nigerians to voluntarily donate their blood to save lives.

The blood expert said the donation of the blood bank was necessitated during the last attack at St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo when the victims could not get blood. His words, “We looked at it that if we are able to make the blood bank available and some of our members donate blood, it will go a long way to save lives of people who can’t afford blood, a situation where blood will not be sufficient or will not be available in various hospitals.”

