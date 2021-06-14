News

Blood donation rate in Africa falls by 17% amidst COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Blood donation has fallen by 17 per cent in the African region in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused widespread disruptions to key health services, lives and livelihoods.

This development was unveiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the global community comemorated the 2021 World Blood Donor Day marked yesterday.

An analysis by the WHO found that the frequency of blood drives in the African region has dropped by 25 per cent and demand for blood declined by 13 per cent, with the suspension of routine surgeries in some countries and fewer people seeking care in health facilities.

Around seven million people need blood transfusion every year in the region, the analysis showed.

This year’s World Blood Donor Day is marked under the theme “Give blood and keep the world beating” to highlight the essential contribution blood donors make to save lives and improve the health of others.

“Disruptions to the steady supply of safe blood can be life threatening. We deeply appreciate the selfless, life-saving gesture of blood donors and urge countries to set up and reinforce systems to increase voluntary blood donations,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

WHO is collaborating with organisations such as the Coalition of Blood for Africa—launched in November 2020—the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development and the private sector to improve access to quality blood supplies.

In partnership with Facebook, WHO has set up a Regional Blood Donations feature, which connects people with nearby blood banks. The tool is now live in 12 countries and over 3.8 million Facebook users have signed up to be notified of blood donation opportunities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ngige condemns Gulak’s murder, seeks end to escalating violence in South East

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Disturbed over the killings in the South East, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has condemned the gruesome murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Political Adviser to President Jonathan, Hon. Ahmed Gulak, recently murdered in Imo State.   Ngige, who described Gulak’s murder as wicked, unwarranted and unnecessary yesterday […]
News

Group decries directive to withdraw Igbo political office holders’ security

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The directive by the police high command to withdraw its personnel from escort and security duties to political office holders from the South East zone of the country amount to exposing them to attack and danger, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said. The apex socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP queries legal unit over suit challenging judicial panels

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…orders probe The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate investigation into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of ongoing Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by states to probe allegations made against officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). This is as the police chief has also queried the Force’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica