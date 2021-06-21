Blood flows as Lobi Stars security men beat up journalists, supporters at Aper Aku Stadium

*SWAN Chair, Lobi Media Officer attacked

Sports journalists and some supporters of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi who were in the Aper Aku Stadium on Sunday to cover the football match between Kwara United FC of Ilorin Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi are now nursing injuries of the attack on them allegedly by security officials of Lobi Stars who brutalized, harassed and stopped them from gaining access into the stadium.

Many people were injured in the process. Lobi Stars beat visiting Kwara United FC of Ilorin 2-0.

The journalists were making their way into the stadium to cover the match, only for the hefty looking security men who claimed loyalty to the club to attack them at the gate.

It was also a very sad day for some supporters who came to cheer up their darling team to victory.

The violent conduct of the plain-clothed men was the painful experience journalists will ever tell.

New Telegraph Sports learnt that the journalists, including the State Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lobi Stars Media Officer, Uja Emmanuel, and other members got to the match venue before 2pm, but prevented from going into the stadium, which was open to other classes of people.

As the aggression continued, efforts by the Media Officer to identify journalists hit the rocks as the offending security personnel who appeared clearly more interested in maltreating them persisted.

