Blood on the Altar: Owo massacre victims’ go home 13 days after

Worshippers who were mowed down in cold blood during the Sunday, June 5, 2022 terror attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa area of Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State were laid to rest by the church on June 17. ADEWALE MOMOH x-rays how the victims were given heroic burial

Introduction

On June 17, for those who had come from various parts of Ondo State and beyond to pay their last respects to the victims of the carnage that occurred on June 5 at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, it was not the usual burial as the long convoy of hearses bearing the remains of the victims started arriving Mydas Resort, Owo, venue of the funeral mass. Forty worshippers out of the 127 caught up in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals with 26 others already discharged. With the bodies conveyed into the hall one after the other, emotions within the venue became that of deep and extreme grief as families of victims and sympathisers wailed as they watched the coffins of their loved ones being placed beneath the dais. At exactly 10:00 am, with the expansive hall filled to the brim coupled with the water tight security within and outside the venue, the funeral liturgy began as Catholic priests took charge of the rites.

Bishop laments rising

insecurity Present during the funeral mass were Catholic Bishops across the south west region and beyond, leaders of other Christian bodies as well as Islamic organisations, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his wife, Betty, and a former Governor Olusegun Mimiko. In his homily during the liturgy, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Badejo decried the deteriorating security situation of the country and called on the Federal Government to rise to the occasion. While urging Nigerians to take the country back to the path of righteousness, Badejo said it is only God that can comfort all those who lost loved ones in the terror attack as well as the church.

He said: “We have seen tragedies in Nigeria and we have seen brutal brutality and gruesomeness of the event on that Pentecost Sunday. “On a visit to the Church with innocent blood still spattered on the floor and walls of the sanctuary I could almost hear the victims as they were attacked right inside the church, crying out like Jesus Christ did on the cross ‘Eloi Eloi lama sabachthani: My God, My God why have you forsaken me?’ “May that desecration of the sanctuary, the desecration of the body of Christ and the desecration of our collective claim as Nigerians to sane humanity shall not go unpunished. ‘Eloi, Eloi lama sabachtani’. “And so, we come together here to mourn and pray for our 40 deceased brothers and sisters, some of whom are lying here and for almost 75 others who sustained different degrees of injuries.

“Among the dead is an 85-year-old Bridget Ozulumba, young people and children Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Njoku who was two and Mathilda Ogungbade who was three. None of these did anything wrong except that they came to worship God at the foot of the cross and altar on that day. “Their sudden death was inflicted upon them and deep sorrow upon their dear ones left behind. These dear ones died and many others met with trouble while at the foot of the cross. What a pity!”

Hopes, aspirations dashed

Bishop Badejo added that: “People of God here before us lies Nigeria! Indeed, as the dead lay here today before us, they do not lie there alone. Lying down here with them are the joys and hopes and aspirations of their families and loved ones, of the Church of God, of the various communities from where they come and indeed of this country Nigeria. “The circumstances of their death are by all standards of sane humanity, most illogical, irrational and unacceptable. Even the ones who are maimed and wounded themselves wherever they are, represent Nigeria with all her self-inflicted wounds, bruised, brutalized and violated. How sad! “However, such moments as this are the moments of Christian exaltation like the brutal hour when the son of man was lifted up. That hour was also the hour of his glory. So,we must in spite of our pain consider more the tenets of our faith. “These Christians were taken while at their duty posts practically at the foot of the cross. Surely the man on the cross will never deny nor abandon them. We give thanks to him for that consolation.” “So many have cried out in frustration for a review of the security apparatus of our country. I urge leaders at every level to listen to the cry for help of the people they claim to serve, shun discrimination and hypocrisy and do their duty to secure life and property. “Few indeed, are the courageous leaders who are able to raise their voice against the ongoing persecution and injustice going on in many sectors in Nigeria and who act up at times like these to stem the surge of violence and bloodshed that threatens to engulf Nigeria. “We pay tribute to the few leaders in some states like Borno and Ondo who have shown uncommon courage in denouncing some of the perpetrators of evil in their areas and taken some action. This murder shows that far more must be done. Ritual killings, abductions, murders, lynching, kidnappings, armed robbery still increase the bloody tally of innocent deaths day by day. “All this goes on while many of our leaders and people in power tweak their fingers, feign deaf and dumb or worse still continue with their macabre rallies and dancing merely grapple for positions and privileges. God is not amused and judgment will come. “I call on President Buhari, and our leaders in the Federal Government and state governments to wake up, sit up and act up. I ask again: ‘How many more must die’? ‘Does life really have any value any more with you?’ Are we to believe that insurgents, bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP and murderous herdsmen are more powerful than the Federal Government of Nigeria? Is the glaring weakness and helplessness of all our security agencies real or deliberate?”

Governor weeps

In his remarks during the funeral liturgy, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with teary eyes stated that the government has failed in its entity to protect the victims as well as the entire citizenry.

According to Akeredolu, who sobbed throughout his speech, the security architecture of the country needs total overhauling; particularly that the government has shown lack of capacity. Akeredolu said: “What has happened to us in Owo, Ondo State is indescribable. I still believe that there is no word to describe what happened. We have 22 of the deceased victims in this hall as some of them have been buried. “At the last count, these animals murdered 40 people. We have failed to defend this people. We have failed in the aspect of security. These forces of evil won’t be victorious over us. “We are asking Jesus to give us the strength as well as for the bereaved families. As Christians we are thought to forgive but we are also made to know that we must not just surrender to be murdered.”

Kukah’s lamentation

On his part, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah stated that: “We remain hopeful about the future of our country which is in the hands of God. “Where we are now is not Nigeria, we don’t recognise our country any longer but again we have nowhere to turn to except to look up to God. “We are prayerfully hoping for the power of God because more than any person can talk about. We call on our people to remain strong.” Also, the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins stated that: “It is certainly an affront on God, that people who have come to worship him are assaulted in that way.

Certainly, it is a desecration of God’s house and complete dehumanization of the human person. “The government needs to rejig the security architecture of this country. People of goodwill have been asking for the creation of other layers or levels of policing in this country. And I think this is a clear indication that the time has come for state police to be created and for other levels of police as well to have it before and during the first republic. “What is supposed to be a federal republic is now a monolith kind of thing. If we have a federal republic in the two characters, we shall also be able to have state police and people can be better protected than we are now.”

