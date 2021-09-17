Metro & Crime

Bloodbath averted as hoodlums attack FCT Taskforce

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Bloodbath was yesterday averted at Gwarimpa, when hoodlums attacked Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Taskforce, injuring a military personnel. The angry attackers defiantly rushed at the team who just alighted from their operational vehicles, with stones, chanting, “kill and go, kill and go”, while throwing stones. Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, who decried the daring posture of the hoodlums, said that nothing will deter the team from enforcing all Urban and Regional Environmental Laws in the nation’s capital.

Attah noted that the security operatives were able to repel the attack from the hoodlums by shooting tear gas canisters. He also stated that the team would continue with its routine clean up to ensure that the criminal activities of the displaced hoodlums were maximally curtailed. He also confirmed that even an expatriate lady who lives around the area had raised the alarm over the increasing robberies by the hoodlums, who often scale the perimeter fence into her compound.

“We are already used to attacks from hoodlums, it is part of the price we pay cleaning the city. We discovered that the people had returned to the illegal markets, we had earlier on removed, converting the place to umbrella market. “One officer was badly injured, but we are not stopping the operation, we will continue with our routine clean up around the city, Mpape, and Iddo .

No place that needs clean-up is close ended, but open ended.” Also speaking, the Secretary, FCT Command and Control, Peter Olumuji, explained that the removal of illegal shanties at 37th Road in the same Gwarimpa, was a response to the distress calls from legal occupants who complained of incessant security breaches in the area. He added that intelligence report showed that illegal drug dealers and criminal suspects have infiltrated the slum. “This place is behind 37th Road in Gwarimpa, we got information that illegal drug dealers and other criminal elements who operate around Gwarimpa returned to hibernate here in these shantiesm” Olumuji noted.

Our Reporters

