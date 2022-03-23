Metro & Crime

Bloodshed averted as hoodlums attack FCTA task force with cutlasses

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

Bloodbath was yesterday averted during the reinvigorated operation to rid the Airport Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), of illegal Okada operators and other hoodlums engaging in different activities that constitute nuisance continued, as the hoodlums attacked   the task force team with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

 

The combined team of officers of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), the Police and other agencies who overpowered the attackers, also succeeded in impounded 39 motorcycles. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said the team continued with its Ministerial mandate of ridding the road corridors of nuisance, without any premonition of the cutlass attack.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Arrest bid: Inspector escapes lynching inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

An officer from Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba, Abia State, identified as Inspector John, yesterday escaped lynching at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC), when he tried to take away a worshipper from the church premises. Sources said John, armed, went to the church in mufti, in company with a complainant to identify a suspect for […]
Metro & Crime

Only duly registered road transport unions’ll be considered for palliatives – FG 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja 

Metro (pix:Sen. Gbemisola Saraki) The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has stated that only duly registered road transport unions would be considered under the N10 billion Federal Government intervention fund for road transport workers and operators.   According to a statement by Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun names Laycon Ogun youth ambassador

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran AbEOkutA

… gives BBN winner house, N5m   Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) show, Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, as the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.   Abiodun also gave Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and N5 million. The governor made the announcement when he played host […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica