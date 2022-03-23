Bloodshed averted as hoodlums attack FCTA task force with cutlasses

Bloodbath was yesterday averted during the reinvigorated operation to rid the Airport Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), of illegal Okada operators and other hoodlums engaging in different activities that constitute nuisance continued, as the hoodlums attacked the task force team with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The combined team of officers of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), the Police and other agencies who overpowered the attackers, also succeeded in impounded 39 motorcycles. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said the team continued with its Ministerial mandate of ridding the road corridors of nuisance, without any premonition of the cutlass attack.

