Bloody carnival: Amotekun kills three, injures others in Oyo

Members of Amotekun Corps have reportedly shot dead three people during a carnival at Tapa town in Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Wednesday. Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun Corps had gone to disperse the youth but they refused. In the ensuing melee, the Amotekun personnel reportedly fired at the youth.

“Those boys were having a carnival and probably they were expected to close by 10pm but they didn’t. The Amotekun told them to stop but the boys did not stop the sound. “In the course of trying to stop the carnival, there was an argument between the boys and the Amotekun which made the boys throw stones at the Amotekun officers.

“Along the line, the Amotekun started shooting directly at them. Now, at least, three people have been confirmed dead while many people were injured. Bullets are being removed from some people who did not partake in the carnival at all,” a witness said.

The state Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), said he was on his way to the area. Though Olayanju confirmed that there was a clash in the town, he was unable to give details of what happened. He said, “I am on my way to Tapa. I can’t tell you anything now until I investigate. I am on my way to Tapa.” The commandant promised to call back after his investigation.

