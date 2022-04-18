News Top Stories

Bloody Easter in Niger as terrorists kill policeman, women, children, abduct dozens

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comment(0)

Five people, including a policeman, two women and two children, have been reportedly killed and dozens abducted by terrorists in Gwada community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

The attack said to have been carried by over 200 gunmen lasted for over four hours on Saturday evening when the Muslim faithful were breaking their day’s fast (Iftar) in continuation of Ramadan.

 

The women and children murdered were said to be Internally Dis  vicplaced People (IDPs) taking refuge at the Gwada IDP camp after being displaced by armed gangsters from the Zumba area of the council.

 

A source in Gwada revealed that the victims lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in was shot at by the bandits.

 

He said the policeman died during a gunfire exchange between the Joint Security Task Force and the hoodlums. However, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

