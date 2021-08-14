Top Stories

Bloody Saturday as at least 30 killed in Kaduna, Plateau attacks

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Bloody Saturday as at least 30 killed in Kaduna, Plateau attacks

 

Blood letting in the country continued unabated on Saturday as attacks in Kaduna and Plateau states left at least 30 people dead.

Eight were killed in Kaduna by suspected bandits while the others where killed in Plateau State by suspected Christian militia who allegedly attacked a convoy carrying 90 Muslim faithful.

However, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria said they counted 25 bodies after the attack in Plateau State.

The deaths in Kaduna were as a result of a fresh attack launched on farmers in Buruku and Udaw‎a villages of Chikun Local Government Area of the state by suspected to be bandits.

According to reports, armed men attacked the victims while they were working in their farms.

Recall that the two villages located along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway have been under constant attacks recently.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the attacks.

He was, however, incapable of giving details of the incident saying the actual number of deaths cannot be ascertained at the moment.

“Yes, there was an incident in the area and some persons were killed”.

“We don’t have the details of the incident yet but we have sent our men to the area to gather information,” he said.

And in Plateau State the police command said: “At about 0928hrs (08:28 GMT) the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths (predominantly Christian)… attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful.”

“Twenty-two persons were killed and 14 injured in the attack,” police spokesman Ubah Ogaba said in a statement, adding that 21 people had been rescued.

A local government representative said the toll was higher.

“Twenty-five people are now confirmed killed,” said the state government representative Danladi Atu who visited a hospital where injured people were taken to.

A local group representing herders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, said it also counted 25 bodies.

“We have prepared up to 25 dead bodies that are ready for burial,” said the group’s local representative Malam Nura Abdullahi.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong condemned the attack.

He said: “security has been beefed up around the area,” according to a statement from his spokesman Makut Simon Macham.

Police said six suspects had been arrested and that calm had been restored to the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Wike makes U-turn joins #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nyesome Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, who had earlier banned #EndSAR protest in the state, has made a u-turn and joined the protesters in calling for an end to police brutality. Wike in a statement issued on Monday night by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, warned Rivers residents against embarking on […]
News Top Stories

Court restrains DMO from paying N628m to oil firm

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday granted a Mareva Order restraining the Debt Management Office (DMO) from paying an oil firm, Vine Oil & Gas Ltd and a businessman, Ben Chukwujama, the sum of N628 million standing to their credit at Sterling Bank. The judge made the order following an […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria safer than how Buhari met it

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…says S’West security situation under control   Despite the current security challenges confronting Nigeria, the country is safer now than it was before 2015, the Federal Government has restated.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja. Mohammed acknowledged that whereas the challenges of Boko […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica