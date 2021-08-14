Bloody Saturday as at least 30 killed in Kaduna, Plateau attacks

Blood letting in the country continued unabated on Saturday as attacks in Kaduna and Plateau states left at least 30 people dead.

Eight were killed in Kaduna by suspected bandits while the others where killed in Plateau State by suspected Christian militia who allegedly attacked a convoy carrying 90 Muslim faithful.

However, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria said they counted 25 bodies after the attack in Plateau State.

The deaths in Kaduna were as a result of a fresh attack launched on farmers in Buruku and Udaw‎a villages of Chikun Local Government Area of the state by suspected to be bandits.

According to reports, armed men attacked the victims while they were working in their farms.

Recall that the two villages located along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway have been under constant attacks recently.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the attacks.

He was, however, incapable of giving details of the incident saying the actual number of deaths cannot be ascertained at the moment.

“Yes, there was an incident in the area and some persons were killed”.

“We don’t have the details of the incident yet but we have sent our men to the area to gather information,” he said.

And in Plateau State the police command said: “At about 0928hrs (08:28 GMT) the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths (predominantly Christian)… attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful.”

“Twenty-two persons were killed and 14 injured in the attack,” police spokesman Ubah Ogaba said in a statement, adding that 21 people had been rescued.

A local government representative said the toll was higher.

“Twenty-five people are now confirmed killed,” said the state government representative Danladi Atu who visited a hospital where injured people were taken to.

A local group representing herders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, said it also counted 25 bodies.

“We have prepared up to 25 dead bodies that are ready for burial,” said the group’s local representative Malam Nura Abdullahi.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong condemned the attack.

He said: “security has been beefed up around the area,” according to a statement from his spokesman Makut Simon Macham.

Police said six suspects had been arrested and that calm had been restored to the area.

