Bloody Saturday in Anambra as JTF kills 4 gunmen

Two Soldiers Feared Dead

Four unknown gunmen were yesterday killed at Isuofia Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State by the Joint Task Force on Security.

Trouble started in the morning when the unknown gunmen in a Toyota Venza car stormed a military checkpoint at Isuofia and attacked the soldiers at their duty post.

The gunmen fired indiscriminately and their bullets hit some of the soldiers and it was being feared that two soldiers died in the process though another angle said that one soldier was killed and two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Based on security alert, the Joint Task Force made a swift response and engaged the gunmen in a gun fight, which led to the killing of four of the gang members.

It would be recalled that two days ago, unknown gunmen stormed Ufuma – Ezira area in Orumba South Local Government Area and robbed a bullion van and allegedly killed three persons which was yet to be confirmed by the police.

Confirming the Isuofia incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the situation has been brought under control.

“The situation is under control. Meanwhile, four of the criminal elements were neutralized and police/military patrols have been intensified in the area.

“The joint task force also recovered some of their operational vehicles, which included Venza car and others

“Further details shall be communicated please as operation is still ongoing”, he said.

Also reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, described it as part of the policy trust of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration in ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

He said: “A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia, this morning. But unfortunately for the hoodlums, they met their Waterloo.

“Our gallant and alert security agents, who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised four of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings. Their Toyota Venza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

“The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this Yuletide season” he said.

