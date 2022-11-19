Bloody weekend as gunmen kill 7 in Enugu including ex-commissioner, 3 policemen, 3 others

The rising violent crime wave in Enugu State, including kidnapping and killings by unknown gunmen, took a dangerous turn, weekend, as seven persons were killed in the state.

The victims include Ozo Gab Onuzulike, former Commissioner for Rural Development, and his brother Elvis Onuzulike both of whom were killed at Achi in Oji River LGA of the state on Friday.

Gunmen similarly attacked the Agbani Police Station in Nkanu West Local Government Area, ON Saturday morning, (around 10.30) killing three policemen in the process.

Also, two persons were reportedly shot dead at Aguikpa community in Nkanu East Local Government Area on Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Ikechukwu Nnamani, a former President General of the crisis-torn Oruku community and one Ndubuisi Nnamani, a native of Aguikpa community.

A source told New Telegraph that more than 10 persons have been assassinated in the community in the last three months or thereabout

