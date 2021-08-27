Metro & Crime

BLord extends love to orphanage homes in Anambra

Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord has extended his benevolence to the less privileged in some parts of Anambra State.

The Awka, Anambra-based businessman was recently at Tender Love Community Children’s home, Ifite – Awka, where he donated some food items and huge cash for the betterment of the orphan kids in the home.

“Giving charity to the less fortunate gives me a sense of satisfaction. Many assume that to be a philanthropist, one needs to be extraordinarily wealthy and have excess wealth to give away charity.  However, it is a misconception, and it is the art of giving that is important. Anyone can help society in whichever way they can,” he stated when asked the inspiration behind his act of kindness.

Blord, Chairman and CEO of Blord Group, comprising of a bitcoin trading company and a gadget store, dubbed ‘Blord Luxury Store’, also recently ventured into Real Estate Business.

He posted the update on his Instagram account, @blord_official: “I will be posting our new building that is under construction. We build and sell. B-Lord Real Estate coming soon. The same way we have made Blord bitcoin a household name, we are going to build B-Lord Real Estate on a solid foundation.”

According to him: “The Blord Group will be expanding into various business areas. Presently, we are one of the biggest bitcoin trading companies in Nigeria and Africa. We have a gadget store, B-lord Luxury Store and we have added B-Lord Real Estate.”

Blord also pointed out that he doesn’t dabble in businesses simply because everyone is doing such business.

“It is not coincident that Blord bitcoin is the most sought-after cryptocurrency trader now. It is a business I took time to build up, built upon strong integrity. So, I choose the business I invest in,” he said.

