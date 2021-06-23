Blord: How I turned passion for Blockchain market into money

A leading figure in the Blockchain market in Nigeria, Linus Williams Ifejika, aka, Blord, has revealed how he turned his passion for exploring the market into a profitable, money-making business.

Blord has also spoken of how he was able to proffer solutions to the challenges he saw in the emerging digital economy.

According to Blord: “I decided to explore the Blockchain market due to his passion for problem-solving and the prospects I saw in the emerging digital economy.”

Without any doubt, the Blockchain market in Nigeria is witnessing a rise in participants daily as more people are now investing, making transactions and transferring funds on it.

Being one of the major players in the industry, Blord recently jazzed up the market by recording a jaw-dropping profit of $1.9 million.

His Cryptocurrency company, B-Lord Group of Companies, has also appeared on billboards on integral roads of major cities like Abuja, Lagos and Anambra, accentuating his pride of place in the sector.

Blord is a young, relentless and fast-rising Nigerian Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and coach.

Over the years of operating in the country, he has steadily built a solid reputation for himself as an entrepreneur who has an in-depth understanding of the flexibility and nuances of the Bitcoin industry.

He has exhibited a high level of ingenuity and has contributed his portion to the recent acceptance of Bitcoin trading in Nigeria.

Despite the challenges freelance digital service providers in Nigeria faced in collecting payments from overseas and the incessant inflation and devaluation of the Naira, it was just the right market for Ifejika to step into.

The B-Lord Group boss exhibited his superb spontaneous decision-making and astute risk taking skill in how he started the venture at a time when many people had close to zero confidence in getting returns from the blockchain market.

Blord considers himself to be one of the first wave of investors in the Blockchain market when its news spread to Nigeria.

He has gone on to establish himself as a model and mentor for contemporaries and younger folks who want to venture into the blockchain industry. He is also reputed for transparency, tenacity, strong-will and resilience.

His activities as a Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and coach has yielded profits for him enough to also establish the B-Lord Group of Companies which is an umbrella body for B-Lord Bitcoin Store, B-Lord Gadget store, B-Lord Luxury store and B-Lord Automobiles.

