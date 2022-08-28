Metro & Crime

Blord opens new Anambra HQ, Lagos branch

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Blord Group, a conglomerate comprising of a cryptocurrency trading company, Blord Luxury Store, Blord Autos, and a property company, has opened it’s new headquarters in Awka, Anambra State, as well as its Lagos branch.

Blord Group run by Chairman, Linus Williams Ifejika, who is also known as Blord, is emerging as a top venture in the country, with it first being famous as one of the most trusted cryptocurrency vendors one can find in Nigeria.

The group’s successes has been driven by the vision of its chairman, who is youthful, resourceful and insight-loaded. Nigeria has one of worst ease of doing business statistics in the world, but in spite that, Linus Ifejika is building one of the biggest business empires in the most populous black nation on the earth.

Unlike many businesses whose headquarters are located in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, he situated that of Blord Group in Awka, capital of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

Linus Williams Ifejika recently unveiled a brand new headquarters of the group in the heart of the renowned commercial city central to  business life in the region.

In a post on his official Instagram handle days ago, Blord posted a picture of the new edifice and wrote:

“Finally here, the new Blordgroup headquarters, Awka Anambra State. Thank you all for thr journey so far, and to our esteemed customers, we are here to serve you better.”

Days before then, Blord had shared on social media a video of the ongoing renovation of the Lagos office with a caption:

“Finally here, Blord group Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos opening operations fully next week.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbery Attacks: Ogun Police order hawkers to vacate Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has ordered hawkers on the Long Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway way to vacate the place. The directive followed the recent armed robbery attacks on motorists and passengers plying the road. Gunmen had on Tuesday and Wednesday laid siege on the highway, robbing road users of […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Buraimoh, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

    A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh is dead. Confirming his death, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon from Kosofe Constituency 1, wrote on Facebook “ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o”. He was the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom Records Rising Performance in WASSCE

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom as recorded rising performance by candidates who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination from 2019 to 2021. This was part of the reports presented to the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, which held Thursday, December 30, at Government House, Uyo. Briefing reporters at the end of the Council Meeting, chaired […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica