Blord opens new Anambra HQ, Lagos branch

Blord Group, a conglomerate comprising of a cryptocurrency trading company, Blord Luxury Store, Blord Autos, and a property company, has opened it’s new headquarters in Awka, Anambra State, as well as its Lagos branch.

Blord Group run by Chairman, Linus Williams Ifejika, who is also known as Blord, is emerging as a top venture in the country, with it first being famous as one of the most trusted cryptocurrency vendors one can find in Nigeria.

The group’s successes has been driven by the vision of its chairman, who is youthful, resourceful and insight-loaded. Nigeria has one of worst ease of doing business statistics in the world, but in spite that, Linus Ifejika is building one of the biggest business empires in the most populous black nation on the earth.

Unlike many businesses whose headquarters are located in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, he situated that of Blord Group in Awka, capital of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

Linus Williams Ifejika recently unveiled a brand new headquarters of the group in the heart of the renowned commercial city central to business life in the region.

In a post on his official Instagram handle days ago, Blord posted a picture of the new edifice and wrote:

“Finally here, the new Blordgroup headquarters, Awka Anambra State. Thank you all for thr journey so far, and to our esteemed customers, we are here to serve you better.”

Days before then, Blord had shared on social media a video of the ongoing renovation of the Lagos office with a caption:

“Finally here, Blord group Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos opening operations fully next week.”

