Sports

Blow for Nigeria as Low invites Uduokhai to Germany national team

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigerian descent Felix Uduokhai has been handed his maiden invitation to the Germany national team for upcoming matches against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain.

 

Uduokhai’s invitation to Joachim Low’s latest squad comes as a blow to Nigeria who was aiming to secure his commitment, reports goal.

 

The 23-year-old, who was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in the European country, has featured across Germany youth level with appearances for the U19, U20 and U21 teams. Uduokhai has been a strong force in Augsburg’s defence this campaign, playing every minute of their Bundesliga matches so far with a goal to his name.

 

The centre-back joined Heiko Herrlich’s side permanently from Wolfsburg this summer after impressing on loan last campaign. Germany will take on the Czech Republic in a friendly match in Leipzig next Wednesday before res umi n g their Uefa N a t i o n s League campaign against Ukraine and Spain, on November 14 and 17, respectively.

 

Uduokhai is another talent lost by the West African country after they missed the chance to lure Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to Gernot Rohr’s team. Saka made his England debut in an international friendly match against Wales in October where he played for 76 minutes.

 

Despite these recent disappointments, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly planning to convince PSV teenage sensation Noni Madueke to dump England and pledge his international allegiance to the three-time African champions.

 

Madueke,18, has scored four goals with two assists in seven Eredivisie games this season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Fuludu reveals secrets behind Delta FA elections

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Delta State Football Association chairman, Edema Fuludu, has revealed some deep secrets behind the current imbroglio going on in the state after another election was staged in the state on Tuesday. The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick had declared election that brought in Fuludu and another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, as the chairman and […]
Sports

CAS: Man City showed ‘blatant disregard’ in UEFA FFP case, but didn’t breach FFP

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester City showed a “blatant disregard” to UEFA’s investigation into potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches, says the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), even though it found “no conclusive evidence that they disguised funding from their owner as sponsorship”. Last month, CAS overturned City’s two-year ban from European competition and the club’s fine was also cut […]
Sports

Five Man United ‘rejects’ making waves at other clubs

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Manchester United did not feature in a Euro final last weekend — but some of their old boys did. Here SunSport explores the ones who got away from Old Trafford to make a name elsewhere.   ANDER HERRERA   United wrestled Herrera out of Athletic Bilbao for £28.8million in 2014. A five-year stint […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: