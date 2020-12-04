Four years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all times, Bob Dylan, a Jewish American, won the Nobel Prize for Literature. He was the first and, so far, the only songwriter to win the prestigious award. The Nobel Committee said he deserved the award “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

While conferring the award on Dylan, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Sara Danius, added that Dylan “can be read and should be read, and is a great poet in the English tradition.”

One of Bob Dylan’s greatest hits, which can and should be read, is a 1962 song titled “Blowing in the Wind.” This protest song – which poses rhetorical questions about conflict, peace and liberty – is ranked number 14 on the Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 500 greatest songs in history, and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The rhetorical questions run thus, “How many roads must a man walk down before you call him a man? Yes, n how many seas must a white dove sail before she sleeps in the sand? Yes, n how many times must the cannonball fly, before they’re forever banned? The answer my friend is blowing in the wind, the answer is blowing in the wind.” Critics claim that the line “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind” is “impenetrably ambiguous: either the answer is so obvious it is right in your face, or the answer is as intangible as the wind.”

This takes us to Nigeria where everything is blowing in the wind. What can be more impenetrably ambiguous than the Nigerian insurgency problem and government helplessness? It compels a surfeit of rhetorical questions along the lines of this song: How many farmers must die at the hands of the insurgents and herdsmen before the Federal Government says it is enough? How many communities must herdsmen sack and massacre its populations before arrests are made and justice served?

Yes, and how much blood must be shed in this land before the government wakes up with action, not platitudinal rhetoric? How many genocides must we endure as a nation before the government commits itself to the protection of lives and properties? Yes, and how many insane things must happen before the president knows that the country has gone insane? The answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind. The farmers of Koshobe, a village close to Maiduguri, were busy in the farmland, with the hope that they would live to reap what they had sown. The economic conditions are biting and harsh and honest people scavenge the nooks and crannies of the national economy to put food on their tables.

The great level of unemployment in the nation has caused some unemployed youths to run from the farms to politicians and claim to be “professional apprentice politicians.” Some have sounded the alarm that what we need to drive our democracy is not “professional politicians” but “professionals in politics.” But that is the situation with the country – there is no food for the lazy man – except he is an apprentice politician (a charismatic name for someone who is unemployed and indulges in the art of hustling in political circles). While these honest folks plowed their farms, the fiends of hell descended on them and slaughtered them like fouls.

International media put the death tally at 110, while the military put the death toll at 43. Not to be outdone, the Senate, which, honestly and frankly, wields a little more power than a Boys’ Scout Movement, joined the mortality count with the figure of 67. Chief culprit, Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram put the figure at 78. If you want to know the actual number, add all these figures and divide the answer by two. We know that massacre statistics in Nigeria are always in the eyes of the one telling the story. However, Nigerians are shockproof. There was a time when media violence was said to influence violence in society.

Unfortunately, we have come to a point that violence in society is beginning to influence media violence. Nigeria has become a house of horror and things have fallen apart. What happened at Koshobe and what happened at Lekki is one. The only difference is that the killer group at Lekki wore uniforms, while the group at Koshobe did not. The damage and pain were the same. President Mohammadu Buhari, in his reaction, described the attack as “insane.”

That was the pin that deflated the balloon – Mr. President where have you been? We have been enduring insanity for God-knows-how-long. Farming in the North is as safe a venture as living on the battlefield.

Insanity. Farmers have been killed in Plateau State, Benue State, Zamfara State, and a host of others, and so far no arrests have been made and no one has been prosecuted for these genocides.

Insanity. The military has launched several military operations like “Crocodile Tears,” and “Python Dance,” but they have not considered anything for farmers’ protection, no matter how small. Even if they want to call it “Operation Bee Hum,” I am sure farmers would not mind. But honestly, how many farmers must die before there is a military operation to protect them? The answer my friend is blowing in the wind, the answer is blowing in the wind of Aso Rock.

