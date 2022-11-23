Business

Blue economy to create 20m jobs for Nigerians

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Certified Institute of Shipping Nigeria (CISN) has said that the blue economy can generate 20 million jobs for Nigerians, because of the numerous opportunities it has created from marine mineral and other sources. Currently, the maritime industry is facing a steady decline in personnel due to myriad of factors, including retirement, career changes and hiring and funding challenges. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institute, Prof. Alexander Favour Okwuashi, explained that the country was in the position to earn $53billion globally in terms of resources.

He added that by means of the blue economy, the country had the capacity to create 200 million jobs for the entire African region. Okwuashi said at the 23rd Convocation Investiture and award ceremony at CISN main campus, Lagos, that the blue economy had created big opportunities within the maritime industry, saying that the opportunities covered areas in fleet management, fishery, supply of meat, floating requirements for the dockyard as the maritime had been upgraded up to 28per cent. Okwuashi said: “There is a lot of opportunities in the area of fishery. There is a lot of floating requirements for the maritime industry which has been upgraded up to 28 per cent from the blue economy.

“For job creation, there is a lot of job opportunities in fishing. Just because we are all afraid of the sea; for instance, when people come, you will be able to conquer the fear of shipping or the fear of sailing. That is one advantage it gives to us. Do you know that a lot of the fish we eat in this country are shipped to by Lucianas, Russians, the Indians and so on?” Also, the guest speaker, Mr. Ifeanyi Okafor, explained that over the past 10 years, the maritime industry had witnessed a steady decline in personnel due to myriad factors, including retirement, career changes and hiring and funding challenges. According to him, institutional knowledge had disappeared from the maritime sector, adding that knowledge that had been useful gradually loses close ties to practice as it becomes more tightly integrated with a body of scientific knowledge – a process that is known as academic drift.

He noted: “While components of the blue economy may vary from country to country, depending on how it’s ocean fresh water, as well as coastal resource endowments, a blue economy is generally understood to consist of fisheries, coastal tourism, marine transport, offshore renewable energy, marine-based blue economy, marine mineral resources, waste management, climate change of blue biotechnology.” He noted that the oceans, the seas and fresh water ecosystems, which form the basis of the blue economy, were under serious threat; especially from plastic as well as deteriorating fish sticks due to over fishing.

 

Our Reporters

