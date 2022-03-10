Business

BluePeak fund qualifies for global gender finance challenge

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

BluePeak Private Capital’s $200 million targeted impact- linked fund qualified for the 2X Challenge, in recognition of its work and further commitments to accelerate women’s economic empowerment and promote gender equality both at BluePeak and within its investee companies.

BluePeak Private Capital said it had committed to investing with a gender lens using the 2X Challenge criteria. The 2X Challenge is a global gender finance initiative first launched in 2018 by the development finance institutions of the G7 countries, with the aim of mobilizing $15 billion by the end of 2022 to support projects that empower women and enhance their economic participation.

Specifically, the 2X Challenge’s $15 billion pledge seeks to provide a capital boost to womencentred projects in developing countries that improve access to leadership opportunities, quality employment, finance, enterprise support and products and services that enhance economic participation and opportunities. Founding members of the 2X Challenge include CDC Group (UK), Proparco (France), JICA and JBIC (Japan), DFC (US), FinDev Canada (Canada), DEG (Germany) and CDP (Italy). The European Investment Bank was the first multilateral development bank to adopt and use the 2X criteria.

BluePeak Private Capital is proud that four of its investors – CDC, DFC, EIB and FMO – are all members of the 2X Challenge. “Evidence suggests that supporting women in business has a direct impact on economies achieving inclusive economic growth. We are delighted to contribute to the 2X Challenge, and by joining the 2X community, we deepen our commitment to supporting the UN SDGs 5 (gender equality) and 10 (reduced inequalities),” said Walid Cherif, Founder and Managing Director at BluePeak.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

