BMO to Southern govs: Channel your demands to NASS

The President Muhammadu Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has asked the Southern governors to channel their demands to the National Assembly. T he organisation gave the advice in response to the Southern governors’ resolutions at its Tuesday meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

The 17 Southern governors that had met in Asaba had demanded for devolution of power, state police, new revenue allocation formula among others. But reacting to this yesterday, BMO in a statement, signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said that the National Assembly is the right place for the 17 state governors to table these demands. The group added: “Anything short of that will amount to playing to the gallery. Like many Nigerians, we were excited that governors from Southern Nigeria set aside party differences to meet recently on critical national issues and agreed on some salient points, but we are surprised that they made some demands which they tied to a national dialogue.

