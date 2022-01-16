Business

BMW to delay own battery factory despite rising EV sales

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on BMW to delay own battery factory despite rising EV sales

BMW will not scale up its own battery cell production for electric cars until the technology has developed further, the automaker said, taking a more cautious approach than some rivals despite record vehicle sales in 2021. The automaker currently buys battery cells from CATL, Samsung and Northvolt among others, but is building its own pilot plant.

 

“We have secured our needs for the next few years very well with the partners we have,” finance chief Nicolas Peter said on Thursday. BMW would not rush to scale up its own cell production, Peter said. “We are not yet at the point where we can say what technology will accompany us for the next 10-15 years,” he said.

 

 

“That’s why it’s important to invest a lot of resources with worldwide partners in battery cell development.” Works council chief Manfred Schoch has pushed for BMW to ramp up battery output to secure supplies and create jobs.

 

German rivals Volkswagen and Daimler both have direct stakes in battery cell makers. Daimler, which holds 33 per cent of Automotive Cells Company, said in July it planned to build eight gigafactories to make battery cells with partners. BMW, which has kept output high amid a global chip shortage in part because of its close ties with suppliers, was also upbeat about hitting the top end of its 9.5 per cent to 10.5 per cent profit margin estimate for 2021.

 

This is slightly more cautious on margins than rivals including Daimler and Volkswagen’s Audi, which expects a 9 per cent to 11 percent margin for 2021. Still, the company said the transition to electric vehicles was moving faster than BMW had expected two to three years ago, with sales more than doubling last year and order books fuller than ever.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dafribank group kicks off initiative to support education, feed 500 families 

Posted on Author Reporter

  To uphold their community development culture, DafriGroup PLC founded by Xolane Ndhlovu, a renowned philanthropist, says they have commenced giving out a 16-ton truck load of food supplies and N10 million for educational support. According to Dafribank, Group Head of Communication, Catherine Anajemba, DafriGroup believes in giving back to the community and that is what inspired this […]
Business

Crude oil: Brent falls to $81.37 per barrel

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Nigeria lost marginally Monday as Brent crude price closed at $81.37 from $82 a barrel at the weekend. As a result, Brent has lost more than 38 cents at the international oil market, a development, which resulted in a loss of 0.46 per cent. Similarly, United States’ West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude followed suit, as […]
Business

Pantami tasks communication agencies on research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has stressed the need for agencies under the ministry to make grants available for research activities in the country. Pantami made this known during a visit to his office by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) Research and Development (R&D) Standing Committee’s team on Information […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica