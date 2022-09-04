Body & Soul

BNXN finally addresses leaked nude video

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

BNXN, the Nigerian singer formerly known as Buju, has finally addressed his leaked nude video. The ‘Outside’ crooner was in the news after a lady shared his nude video and claimed the pair were in a relationship. In now-viral screenshots, the lady also accused the musician of impregnating and dumping her. But in a recent interview with Hot FM, BNXN dismissed the allegations, saying “it’s obviously a lie”. The singer said the lady is currently in jail, adding that the incident “seriously affected” him. ”That person is in jail now. Yes, nauu that’s blackmail. If I did it to a woman you guys won’t take it easy. I got serious backlash off that news because it was a fabricated lie and it was all blackmail and it affected me seriously,” he said. BNXN said the lady wanted him to send her money and thereafter resorted to blackmail. “It’s a lie, obviously it’s a lie. She is in jail right now. There was never an ex. It was all blackmail. She wanted me to send her money via BTC. It was a terrible thing but she’s in custody right now,” he added. The singer had recently said he was heartbroken in a rant via Snapchat.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Silk, lace and tulle in Abebi-Bridal Collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Blossoming bridal kimono line, Abebibytan  has unveiled a new bridal collection ahead of Black Friday 2021 tagged “SS 21 Of Silk Lace & Tulle”. The new SS21 is an infusion of the feminine, delicate  and lightweight fabrics of silk, lace, and tulle.   Bridal dresses, bridal showers are usually where all the fashion tricks and […]
Body & Soul

Featuring Nigerian artiste will be a dream come true –Zimbabwean singer, Wayne

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Zimbabwe’s Afropop artiste, Tendai Wayne Mukangairwa, popularly known as Wayne F.O.G, is excited about being in Nigeria presently and this is because his dream to collaborate with Nigerian music stars has been his dream.   “When the opportunity came about, I was ready to spread my wings because I prayed for it. I thank my […]
Body & Soul

I can’t trust someone who is friends with everyone –Sharon Ooja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, said she can’t trust someone who makes friends with everyone.   In a post recently, the movie star also said being friendly with everyone should not include involvement in personal lives. Sharon added that she finds it unsettling that people can belong to different friend groups.   “I can’t trust […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica