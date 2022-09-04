BNXN finally addresses leaked nude video

BNXN, the Nigerian singer formerly known as Buju, has finally addressed his leaked nude video. The ‘Outside’ crooner was in the news after a lady shared his nude video and claimed the pair were in a relationship. In now-viral screenshots, the lady also accused the musician of impregnating and dumping her. But in a recent interview with Hot FM, BNXN dismissed the allegations, saying “it’s obviously a lie”. The singer said the lady is currently in jail, adding that the incident “seriously affected” him. ”That person is in jail now. Yes, nauu that’s blackmail. If I did it to a woman you guys won’t take it easy. I got serious backlash off that news because it was a fabricated lie and it was all blackmail and it affected me seriously,” he said. BNXN said the lady wanted him to send her money and thereafter resorted to blackmail. “It’s a lie, obviously it’s a lie. She is in jail right now. There was never an ex. It was all blackmail. She wanted me to send her money via BTC. It was a terrible thing but she’s in custody right now,” he added. The singer had recently said he was heartbroken in a rant via Snapchat.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...