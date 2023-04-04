BNXN Names Burna Boy Biggest Artist In Nigeria

In a recent interview with 3FM, Nigerian singer, BNXN formerly known as Buju, said that his former record label boss, Burna Boy is the best musician in Nigeria.

Speaking further, he, however, said that Wizkid and Davido are also afrobeats giants but Burna Boy was by far the best.

He said, “Not just now. Let’s just say before. If you come to Burna on the internet, he’s going to reply to you and tell you his mind. Even if it wasn’t on the internet; you said something on the radio, and he heard it, he’s going to come on the channel and tell you his mind.

“It’s not that he’s crazy or anything. It’s just the personality. So you know that this is this guy. He means business. And you can’t take away the musical part from it. He’s one thousand percent the best

He continues by saying Wizkid thrives over Burna Boy’s silence .

He said, “There’s OBO (Davido)who literally shows you that he’s affluent, and he carries everybody along. Not a single person is left behind in his team. That kind of level.

“There’s personality involved to these things. This is why these people are giants. There’s longevity because aside from the music even if they go silent you already know what you know OBO for.”

He concluded by saying in his case, people know him to be a dope collaborator and a controversial artist.

