BOAN: Nigeria records fewer accidents on waterways in 2021

The Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) yesterday said that the association recorded fewer accidents on the Nigerian waterways in 2021, following its advocacy on adherence to safety measures among water barge users. BOAN Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Daniel Eze, made this known in an interview with the newsmen in Lagos yesterday. Eze said if there was an accident at all, it was just a minor one, not like the ones experienced in 2019. According to him, the record is as a result of intervention on safety, compliance with directives and following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of barge operators, Nigerian Ports Authority and other regulators.

He noted that the year had been very wonderful in the area of safety on Lagos waterways as some government agencies had been very relevant in ensuring safety on Nigerian waterways. “The year has been very great for us as an association, we thank every one of us and it was better than what we experienced in 2019.”

