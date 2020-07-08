Boat accident: 14 bodies recovered in Benue

Police in Benue State yesterday disclosed the recovery of 14 bodies of 28 people who died in a boat accident while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, made the disclosure while giving an update on the tragic incident in Makurdi.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, said in a statement issued by the PPRO that of the bodies recovered, eight were females while six were males. Others, according to the statement, are still missing while search operations continue. “A total of 14 corpses; eight females and six males were recovered from the river while other victims are still missing. Investigation is in progress.

“The command commiserates with families of the deceased and pray that Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Garba said.. The commissioner advised members of the public to employ all protective measures and caution while sailing, as turbulent flow of water during the rainy season could create unforeseen circumstances. Garba sympathized with the bereaved and commended the frantic efforts made by sailors and communities around the river banks during the rescue operation.

