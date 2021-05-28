Metro & Crime

Boat accident: Buni condoles with Kebbi

Posted on

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the unfortunate boat accident which claimed several lives. Buni, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, in a statement issued by his Director General, Mamman Mohammed, described as devastating the death of the young enterprising people, who died while pursuing their legal means of livelihood. He said: “It is with sadness but with total submission to the will of Allah, that we lost these hardworking Nigerians. “On behalf of the government and good people of Yobe State, l condole with the government and people of Kebbi State over this very sad and monumental loss.” Buni prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and to grant their families and government of Kebbi State the fortitude to bear the loss. The governor prayed that this was the last incident Nigeria would ever witness such a sad accident.

