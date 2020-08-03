Boat accidents: Sack LASWA GM, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for recent boat accidents on the state waterways.

The party, in a statement issued yesterday by its state spokesman, Taofik Gani, also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.

According to the PDP, more than 50 people have been killed in several boat accidents on Lagos waterways in the last 30 days. The party, which condoled with families of the victims, also demanded adequate compensation from the state for their families.

“We demand the sack of the LASWA general manager, the overhaul of the agency, compensation for victims, prosecution of erring officials, and operators. “Facts now reveal that over 50 lives have actually been lost, with the last 17 victims being in the last 10 days.

“Therefore, with the increase in deaths on the Lagos waterways, a responsible government ought to have overhauled the management of the LASWA,” the party said.

