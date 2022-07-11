Boat Mishap: 11 more bodies recovered as death toll hits 15

Muritala Ayinla A total of 11 more bodies were yesterday recovered as the recovery operation of the missing victims of the illfated boat plying from Mile 2 to Ibeshe continued. New Telegraph learnt that as by Saturday night two more bodies were recovered in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning. With this it has become a total of 15 bodies recovof ered. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye said that is likely that two more bodies have been sighted but until final recovery is done before that can be confirmed. NEMA said that it has been found out that operation rules are being violated by illegal operators carrying services after the end of official hours of 7:00 pm permitted by the Inland Waterway. It was revealed that the regulatory bodies have tried to stamp out illegal operations of small boat operators who hardly use life jackets after official hours, but they do not heed efforts put in place to stop them Farinloye added: “It was also observed that wooden boats are not permitted to be used as passenger boats, but it’s only at the odd hours the illegal operators always put the lives of unsuspecting passengers at risk. “Efforts are on to address the gaps with all stakeholders such as Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service, Association of Boat/Ferry Operators of Nigeria, LASWA, NIWA, NEMA and Marine Police to address the situation.”
