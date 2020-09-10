Metro & Crime

Boat mishap: 12 farmers drown in Niger

Daniel Atori

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Thursday confirmed that 12 farmers lost their lives when a boat capsized on the River Kaduna in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state due to heavy downpour.
The bodies of two of the deceased have been recovered while others are yet to be found.
Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga when contacted said, the remains of those that died have been buried while search for others continues.
This latest incident is coming about two months after five people were killed in a similar boat capsize while trying to escape from armed bandits in Gurmana town in the same Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.
It was learnt that the accident happened on Wednesday at about 5.30 pm when the victims were returning from their farms in Kudumi village of the Shiroro LGA after harvesting some of their agricultural produces.
According to an Eyewitness report, 19 people were onboard the canoe which was also conveying several bags of newly harvested rice and tubers of yam.
The eyewitness told our Correspondent that the farmers ran into stormy weather during a heavy downpour which made the boat to capsize.
It was learnt that divers rushed to rescue the traders but only seven of them were brought out alive along with two dead bodies.

