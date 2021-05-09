Boat mishap claims 28 lives in Niger

Twenty-eight persons have lost their lives in a boat accident in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

In a statement on Sunday, Ahmed Inga, Director General of the state emergency management agency, said 100 occupants of the boat were coming from Tija village in Munya, another LGA in the state.

According to NAN, Inga said the incident happened on May 8, at about 6pm, adding that the boat hit a stump of a tree 50 metres to its destination.

He said 65 people survived, 28 corpses recovered by local divers while seven people are still missing.

The Director General added that a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing to recover the missing persons.

