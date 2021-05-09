Metro & Crime

Boat mishap claims 28 lives in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Twenty-eight persons have lost their lives in a boat accident in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

In a statement on Sunday, Ahmed Inga, Director General of the state emergency management agency, said 100 occupants of the boat were coming from Tija village in Munya, another LGA in the state.

According to NAN, Inga said the incident happened on May 8, at about 6pm, adding that the boat hit a stump of a tree 50 metres to its destination.
He said 65 people survived, 28 corpses recovered by local divers while seven people are still missing.

 

The Director General added that a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing to recover the missing persons.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two policemen die in Oshiomhole’s convoy accident

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

…party members injured Ex-APC chair: It’s an assassination attempt APC suspends campaign, demands probe Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday survived an auto crash in Benin, Edo State. Although Oshiomhole and other top officials of the party survived, two policemen lost their lives in the accident which occurred […]
Metro & Crime

Fraudster buys Lexus car with fake bank alert

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Police have arrested an alleged fraudster for sending a fake bank alert to a car dealer in Lagos and escaped with the car to Akwa Ibom State. The Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, said in a statement that the suspect, Emeka John Akuma, was arrested on IBB Way, Uyo, after […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, recovers from COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has recovered from COVID-19 infection.   The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said Abayomi’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test returned negative on Sunday evening.   While sharing the news of his recovery on his Twitter handle yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica