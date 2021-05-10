Boat mishap: Ensure adherence to safety measures, Buhari tells authorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has told transport authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways.

The President made the call Monday in a statement on the recent boat mishap in Tijuana Village of Minus Local Government Area of Niger State, which claimed the lives of 28 people.

Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, urged the authorities to make use of the lessons learnt to prevent future ocurrence.

The President sent his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and the injured.

According to him, the incident was more disheartening as the victims were reportedly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Commending the life-saving work of the first responders and local divers at the scene of the incident, the President wished the wounded speedy recovery and success on the search and rescue of some missing passengers on the capsized boat.

He assured residents of Niger State that restoring long term stability and peace is a core objective of the Federal Government working with the state government and other critical stakeholders in the local communities.

Like this: Like Loading...