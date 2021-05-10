News

Boat mishap: Ensure adherence to safety measures, Buhari tells authorities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has told transport authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways.
The President made the call Monday in a statement on the recent boat mishap in Tijuana Village of Minus Local Government Area of Niger State, which claimed the lives of 28 people.
Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, urged the authorities to make use of the lessons learnt to prevent future ocurrence.
The President sent his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and the injured.
According to him, the incident was more disheartening as the victims were reportedly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
Commending the life-saving work of the first responders and local divers at the scene of the incident, the President wished the wounded speedy recovery and success on the search and rescue of some missing passengers on the capsized boat.
He assured residents of Niger State that restoring long term stability and peace is a core objective of the Federal Government working with the state government and other critical stakeholders in the local communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Calvin Hamilton Is Leading the Way in the Marketing Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Calvin Hamilton is no stranger to the ins and outs of marketing and social media managing. Since the age of 14, he has been managing marketing and outreach for gaming influencers, companies, and entrepreneurs alike, working with names such as SoaR Gaming and Gary Vaynerchuk. In all of this experience, Hamilton has had the unique […]
News Top Stories

NIBSS: Electronic transfers hit N14.3trn in 1 month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as cheque transactions decline Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N14.3 trillion electronically in July, New Telegraph has learnt. The transactions, which were carried out through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, represented a 60.7 per cent growth when compared with N8.9 trillion recorded in the same period […]
News

N500m fraud: Court dismisses Ondo PDP Chairman, co-accused duress claims

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos Thursday dismissed claims by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Clement Faboyede and his co-accused in a N500 million alleged fraud case, Modupe Adetokunbo, that they were coerced by some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica