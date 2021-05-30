Boat mishap: Malami visits Kebbi says FG taking measures to avoid Re-Occurrence

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has visited Kebbi State to commiserate with people in the state over the incident of boat mishap in the state.

Malami visited the affected communities on Saturday and paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Sunday at the Government House in Birnin-Kebbi.

Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari had already called the Kebbi State governor and the Emir of Gwandu to commiserate with the people over the incident.

In a statement signed by the SA Media to the Minister, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi Malami said the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed multi-faceted inter-agency collaboration while advancing safety measure approaches to bring to an end re-occurrence of boat mishaps in the country.

Malami made this known on Saturday in Warra, Ngaski Local Government, Kebbi State while on a condolence and sympathy visit over a recent boat mishap that affected over a hundred people in the area.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and indeed the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, let me express deep and sincere sympathy of the Government of the Federation of Nigeria to the people of Warra, Ngaski Local Government and Kebbi State Government over this unfortunate incident,” Malami said.

Malami was visibly shocked and could not hold back his tears when he visited the site of the calamity as more dead people were being evacuated.

According to Malami, the Federal Government will certainly work with the Kebbi State government to bring about institutional arrangements to eliminate reoccurrence of such incidents.

Malami said there was the need for mutual collaboration among Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to address the incidence.

