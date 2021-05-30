Metro & Crime

Boat mishap: Malami visits Kebbi says FG taking measures to avoid Re-Occurrence

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has visited Kebbi State to commiserate with people in the state over the incident of boat mishap in the state.

Malami visited the affected communities on Saturday and paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Sunday at the Government House in Birnin-Kebbi.

Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari had already called the Kebbi State governor and the Emir of Gwandu to commiserate with the people over the incident.

In a statement signed by the SA Media to the Minister, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi Malami said the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed multi-faceted inter-agency collaboration while advancing safety measure approaches to bring to an end re-occurrence of boat mishaps in the country.

Malami made this known on Saturday in Warra, Ngaski Local Government, Kebbi State while on a condolence and sympathy visit over a recent boat mishap that affected over a hundred people in the area.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and indeed the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, let me express deep and sincere sympathy of the Government of the Federation of Nigeria to the people of Warra, Ngaski Local Government and Kebbi State Government over this unfortunate incident,” Malami said.

Malami was visibly shocked and could not hold back his tears when he visited the site of the calamity as more dead people were being evacuated.

According to Malami, the Federal Government will certainly work with the Kebbi State government to bring about institutional arrangements to eliminate reoccurrence of such incidents.

Malami said there was the need for mutual collaboration among Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to address the incidence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Married police officer jailed for killing lover

Posted on Author Reporter

  A married police officer who strangled his lover after she revealed their affair to his wife has been jailed for manslaughter. Timothy Brehmer, 41, has been sentenced to 10 years and six months for killing mother-of-two Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on May 9 after she revealed their affair, reports Sky […]
Metro & Crime

S’East elders berate Kanu over security outfit’s formation

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Reporter   Some elders under the aegis of the Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development South East Elders have condemned the purported formation of an illegal security outfit code named “South East Security Network” by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. They have, accordingly, tasked governors […]
Metro & Crime

Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Okowa picks bill, visits families   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.     The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.   The governor also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica