Boat mishap: Ortom sympathises with victims’ families

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sympathised with families of the 28 victims whose boat capsized while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference.

 

This was as the state police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed that three corpses had been recovered from River Benue by the marine police.

 

The governor also de  as devastating, the death of the Vice-Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, who was also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the Benue State University. Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, described the boat mishap incident as painful and unfortunate.

 

He particularly consoled ECWA Church, Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government Area  which members were involved in the boat mishap. He said marine police personnel were immediately deployed to the area, assisted by local divers in rescuing the victims. The governor urged members of Kwaghter community, where the incident occurre

 

d to cooperate with the police rescue team to enable it find the missing persons. He reminded Benue people about this year’s weather predictions on tor-rential rains and advised that those who travel by water should employ all safety measures to avoid unforeseen incidents.

 

Governor Ortom described as devastating, the death of Achinge, who died from complications from Coronavirus.

 

The governor stated that Benue had lost one of its best hands in the medical profession, whose expertise and selfless services also benefited many other Nigerians.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

