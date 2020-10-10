Politics

Boat mishap: Our personnel, materials safe – INEC  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all its personnel and election materials have been rescued from the boat mishap that happened at riverine registration area of Ilaje LGA, in Ondo State.
Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Nick Dazang said in a statement that the rescue was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Navy who escorted the boats.
“The movement was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units today.
“INEC commends the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Deregistration: The twists and turns

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

INEC, deregistered parties take battle to Supreme Court FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which nullified the deregistration of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over nonperformance   An epic legal battle is in the offing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) heads […]
Politics

Otti, ex-APGA guber candidate, to declare for APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has announced his intention to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), in furtherance of his political ambition. Otti, in a statement issued Sunday by his Media Assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said he would be declaring for APC on […]
Politics

I dumped APC, PDP due to Akeredolu’s totalitarian, nepotic influences –Ajayi

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, spoke on the feud between him and his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the October 10 governorship poll, among other issues. Excerpts… Why did you dump the APC? One of the greatest advantages of democracy is that it provides alternative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: