Boat mishap: Our personnel, materials safe – INEC  

Onyekachi Eze, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all its personnel and election materials have been rescued from the boat mishap that happened at riverine registration area of Ilaje LGA, in Ondo State.

Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Nick Dazang said in a statement that the rescue was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Navy who escorted the boats.

“The movement was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units today.

“INEC commends the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise,” the statement added.

