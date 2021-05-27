News

Boat mishap: Over 100 feared dead in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna and Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…accident very devastating, says Buhari

At least, 100 persons were feared dead yesterday, after a boat conveying over 180 passengers capsized in Rofia river in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State. Following the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the boat mishap in Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi State was devastating. However, New Telegraph findings revealed that the cause of the accident was traced to the overloading of the old boat. It was also gathered that the boat took off from Lokomina in through the Rofia river in Niger state at about 7.30am yesterday and was heading to a market in Kebbi State.

Our correspondent learnt that as at 6.30pm,- only 20 passengers had been rescued while four corpses had been recovered. While confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, said: “20 persons have been rescued and we are still searching for others.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari, while commiserating with the families of the victims of the accident, through a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the President extends his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts and wishes those injured from the accident quick recovery.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate queries Ministry of Finance over unaccountable N2.8bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate Committee on Public Account has queried the Ministry of Finance for failure to account for N2.8 billion service wide vote collected from the Federation account.   It was learnt that the N2.8 billion was released to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in internationally organised annual board […]
News

Cancel tolls on Lekki Expressway, Ikoyi Link Bridge, Onitiri tells LSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Government has been advised to cancel erection of tolls on Lekki Express way and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avoid another bloodletting. Some youths have indicated their plan to hold another protest on Lekki tolI plaza on February 13, in reaction to the ruling of the Judicial Panel, probing the EndSARS shooting which […]
News Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan expressway gridlock: Passengers stranded, trek to destinations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday, left many motorists and commuters stranded,as passengers trekked long distance to get to their destinations.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC and other agencies had been battling with the gridlock since Friday. NAN gathered that most motorists slept on the highway as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica