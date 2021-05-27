Boat mishap: Over 100 feared dead in Niger

…accident very devastating, says Buhari

At least, 100 persons were feared dead yesterday, after a boat conveying over 180 passengers capsized in Rofia river in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State. Following the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the boat mishap in Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi State was devastating. However, New Telegraph findings revealed that the cause of the accident was traced to the overloading of the old boat. It was also gathered that the boat took off from Lokomina in through the Rofia river in Niger state at about 7.30am yesterday and was heading to a market in Kebbi State.

Our correspondent learnt that as at 6.30pm,- only 20 passengers had been rescued while four corpses had been recovered. While confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, said: “20 persons have been rescued and we are still searching for others.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari, while commiserating with the families of the victims of the accident, through a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the President extends his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts and wishes those injured from the accident quick recovery.”

