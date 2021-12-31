Boat mishap: Pastor, 5 others drown in Bayelsa

A pastor and five others have died in a boat mishap in Ogbeinbiri Community in the Southern Ijaw Council area of Bayelsa State.

The accident occurred when two-speed boats collided around 1:30 am on Friday, December 31.

According to reports, the deceased clergyman identified as Pastor Salvation Degemy, was the General Overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the Community. Others who lost their lives in the accident were a man, his sick wife and some relatives.

The sick lady was said to have been admitted to the Cottage Hospital in Ogbibiri before the hospital ran out of oxygen, so she had to be taken elsewhere for proper medical attention.

“lt was recommended that she should be taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for oxygen. That was where they were heading before the accident happened,” a source said.

Also, the late pastor was on the journey to offer prayers for the patient while she was being taken to the FMC, Yenagoa.

“Pastor Salvation Degemy was in their company to pray for the sick patient,” the source said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...