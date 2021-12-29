Metro & Crime

Boat mishap: Sani Bello commiserates with Zhigiri community over death of villagers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock over the boat mishap in Zhigiri Village in Shiroro Local Government that claimed seven lives including a man, his two wives, son and three others.

The New Telegraph had reported that the seven villagers recently lost their lives in the village while heading to Dnaweto, a neighbouring village, for a naming ceremony.

Sani Bello in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Beji, described the incident as painful and unfortunate.

He observed that travelling around the community was hitherto by land as the terrain was dry and motorable but added that the construction of the Zungeru Dam has forced the residents of the affected communities to adopt water transportation.

He therefore called on the Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to as a matter of urgency provide safety precautions such as life jackets, sensitization of affected community members on water transportation among others to safeguard lives.

The governor, who acknowledged that the Zungeru Dam was to boost power generation in the country, advised that the people living in communities around the Dam must be protected.

Accordingly, he said: “The state government will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to prevent reoccurrence.

“I commiserate with the families of the victims and pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljanna Firdausi. I urge them to accept the incident as an act of Allah.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

