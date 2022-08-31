Boat operators decry high cost of training, licence

Boat operators in Lagos have said that the cost of obtaining licence from National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is too high. They said it was cheaper to get licences from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). According to the Chairman, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Liverpool unit, Comrade Ayeyemi Omosuyi, some boat operators cannot meet the demand of government due to the nation’s economy. He explained: “Based on the economy of Nigeria, everything is very expensive and boat operators are struggling to survive. So, we cannot meet the demands of the government. They were asking for a life jacket and Certificate of Competency (CoC). You have to obtain their certificates, buy their stickers and have all your licenses on waterways before driving the boat.

“The cost of the certificate is very high for us. We have another means of getting the certificate, which is from NIMASA, with a lesser price. It is lesser than that of NIWA. People prefer to go to NIMASA than NIWA, because the certificate and training of NIWA is very high. The price of NIWA Certification is around 60,000 while that of NIMASA is between N25,000 or 41 per cent to N30,000 or 50 per cent.” The Lagos Area office of the Authority had, in 2021, introduced a mandatory training programme and licences for all boat operators in order to reduce the rate of mishaps.

According to the Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, an engineer, the new licence will be valid for use anywhere in Nigeria and will last for three years after which it will be renewed. She also noted that the enforcement of the license will commence in January 2022 as boat operators without the license will be sanctioned. The Head of Marine, Lagos Area Office, Elsie Egwuatu, an engineer, said that some boat operators were coming to certify their boats and had obtained their licences.

He said: “The enforcement commenced this August 2022. My observations are that a lot of operators are regularizing. That is, they are coming to certify their boats.” Also, Secretary of the Boat Operators Unit, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Omotayo Owolabi, said that the enforcement has started and boat operators have started getting their licences.

It would be recalled that NIWA said in February 2022, that it had installed navigational buoys located from Marina to Ikorodu in Lagos to curb incessant accident on the waterways. The Managing Director of the Authority, George Moghalu, said in Lagos after the inspection of the buoys that NIWA would leave no stone unturned in the quest to ensure accident-free water transportation in the country. He noted that safety on waterways would be pursued with vigour in order to engender confidence among water transportation operators and users, adding that this would also attract local and foreign investment. The managing director explained that the Lagos template was geared towards activating a national water transportation safety architecture that would further help in emergency rescue operations and provide distressed boats with an anchor before help arrives, adding that this would eliminate incidences of crafts drifting mid-waters. Moghalu assured that NIWA would not fail in its responsibilities to enthrone accident-free water transportation signature across littoral states in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...