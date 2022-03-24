Sports

Boateng: Nigeria match will be ‘crazy

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…says social media bad influence on current players

A former Black Stars player, Derrick Boateng, has said that the forthcoming crunch mat h between Ghana and Nigeria slated for Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be ‘crazy’. The encounter is the first leg playoff tie for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The second leg is billed for March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Boateng said: “It’s a very tight game and I must confess Nigeria currently has better players than Ghana. This might not translate to results because team work and other little technical issues will determine who wins.

“This is a new team for Ghana just coming up and our people have no confidence in the. but because it is Nigeria, the whole countrhnis backing the Black Stars due to the rivalry between the two countries. “It’s going to be crazy, Anything can happen, any little error could determine the game.

I wish the two countries are up against other teams with prospect of both making it to Qatar.” The former Ghanaian former international with three AFCON and two World Cup appearances charged current players to be more focused on the game. He stressed that it was funny players now rush to the social media after every match to post their views rather than review the game professionally. “After every game win or lose, we sit back to play the game in our heads and review our errors. Today, this is not so, they rush to post on social media and this is bad. They should be more focused on the game. The world is digital now but we should take the positives and not otherwise, football is big business and the implication of every match goes a long way to various people. The players should be more serious.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Anambra FA election and NFF’s penchant for crisis

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football in Nigeria has potential for growth looking at the talent, skills, achievements at youth level and the energy of budding stars. The major setback in the development of the game in Nigeria has been how the administrators can’t seem to get things right. Taking the right decisions at the right time is crucial just […]
Sports

AFN Election: Okowa promises new dawn for athletes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  The chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, has promised a new dawn for athletes in the country if voted in as the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. Okowa, who on Friday emerged as South-South zonal representative in Benin City, Edo State, said the athletes would be the major beneficiaries […]

Barcelona
Sports

Barcelona put up entire team for sale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning a massive overhaul of the Catalan club’s squad after their defeat to Bayern Munich and is prepared to sell all but four players, according to reports in Spain.   Quique Setien’s side was embarrassed by a rampant and ruthless Bayern side on Friday night in the quarter-finals of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica