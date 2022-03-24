Boateng: Nigeria match will be ‘crazy

…says social media bad influence on current players

A former Black Stars player, Derrick Boateng, has said that the forthcoming crunch mat h between Ghana and Nigeria slated for Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be ‘crazy’. The encounter is the first leg playoff tie for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The second leg is billed for March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Boateng said: “It’s a very tight game and I must confess Nigeria currently has better players than Ghana. This might not translate to results because team work and other little technical issues will determine who wins.

“This is a new team for Ghana just coming up and our people have no confidence in the. but because it is Nigeria, the whole countrhnis backing the Black Stars due to the rivalry between the two countries. “It’s going to be crazy, Anything can happen, any little error could determine the game.

I wish the two countries are up against other teams with prospect of both making it to Qatar.” The former Ghanaian former international with three AFCON and two World Cup appearances charged current players to be more focused on the game. He stressed that it was funny players now rush to the social media after every match to post their views rather than review the game professionally. “After every game win or lose, we sit back to play the game in our heads and review our errors. Today, this is not so, they rush to post on social media and this is bad. They should be more focused on the game. The world is digital now but we should take the positives and not otherwise, football is big business and the implication of every match goes a long way to various people. The players should be more serious.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...