Politics

BOB can’t be sworn in as Kwara APC  Chair, party elders insist

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Some elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have kicked against the call and insistence by certain chieftains of the party led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo in the state that  Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) should be sworn in as the “Caretaker chairman of our party in the state because,” in their words, “Kwara State cannot be treated as a separate case outside the recent resolutions of the NEC.”
They said: “For the record, until the recent dissolution of APC executives at the state, local and ward levels, it is the position of the majority of party stakeholders in Kwara State that the caretaker committee led by BOB had overstayed its welcome and a new one was required in the interest of fairness and justice. The caretaker committee, constituted over two years ago in 2018, was a special purpose vehicle which had since outlasted its purpose. It was therefore welcome and just when the NEC of our party dissolved it along with others across the state.
“Having this, we observed  that there are a couple of misrepresentation of facts in the statement of Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.
“First, it should be noted that the sole reason the party opted out of delegates election for the primaries of 2019 general elections was because the party caretaker officials could not serve as valid delegates, hence the resort to direct primary election. It was that direct primary election, supervised by the caretaker committee, that the Supreme Court upheld.
“The position of the Supreme Court was that the National Executive Committee of the party had validly dissolved the state executive committee led by Balogun Fulani and that its (NEC)  decision to appoint a caretaker committee was valid.
“At no time did the Supreme Court pronounce BOB as validly elected chairman.
“It is our contention that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee should not inaugurate Bolarinwa as that would mean that an interim person whose tenure ought to have lapsed is again handed the rein of the party despite the controversy surrounding his headship of the party.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo Guber: Buni charges Committees’ members to be fair, thorough

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has charged Screening and Appeal Panel Committees for the Ondo State governirship primaries to be fair and thorough in the assignments. Buni, who is the governor of Yobe State gave the charge while inaugurating the two committees According to […]
Politics

APC crises as new normal

Posted on Author In this analysis, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

In this analysis, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM looks at the controversy in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its proposed membership validation exercise is said to be a ploy to snatch leadership of the party from some powerful members   Ahead of 2023 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains have engaged in a silent war in […]
Politics

2020: Ondo APC, harmonisation and victory

Posted on Author Alex Kalejaye

Genuine reconciliation paves the way for harmonious working relationship within a system. And with that comes quality planning and efficiency in implementation. The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not unmindful of all these, when it resolved to explore the path of reconciliation, after its governorship primary on July 20. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: