Bob Diamond’s African Bank exits two markets

Atlas Mara Limited, the African banking group started by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer, Bob Diamond, agreed to sell its Rwandan and Tanzanian operations as the lender started talks with debt holders about upcoming repayments. According to Bloomberg News, Kenya’s biggest bank KCB Group Plc will buy a 62.06 per cent stake in the Rwanda business and Atlas Mara’s Tanzanian unit to further expand its operations in the East African region, the Nairobi-based company said. It agreed to pay 1.09 times book value for Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc and 0.42 times for African Banking Corp. Tanzania Ltd., it said in a statement Thursday.

