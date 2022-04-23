Arts & Entertainments

Bobby Blane release first single ‘ Looney’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bobby Komolafe aka Bobby Blane has released his first single of the year, titled Looney. The Afrobeats singer and songwriter has been in the studio working and is finally ready to share the song with the world.
As an emerging act, Bobby Blane has spent a lot of time experimenting with his sound, refining his music to make it appeal to listeners. He is poised to take on the world and showcase his God-given talent globally.
Looney is a mid-tempo Afropop song with groovy percussion and chill bassline. The song highlights Bobby Blane’s romantic intentions towards a particular lady. He employs catchy lyrics and melodic ad-libs to give the song a distinct flavour.

You can follow him on all social media platforms @bobbyblane_

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria@60: Winners emerge in ‘The Future is Now’ essay competition

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

independence anniversary, Open Door Series has put together series of activities under the programme, The Future is Now. One of the features of this project is the essay competition with the theme ‘The Nigeria of my Future”. The essay writing competition, which is supported by NDIC, is an avenue for young Nigerians to air their […]
Arts & Entertainments

Navy: Why Cute Abiola is still in detention

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The Nigerian navy says Cute Abiola, the skit maker, will remain detained pending the end of its internal procedure. Cute Abiola, the online comedian whose real name is Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, was detained on November 15 after he left for his Navy Town office in Lagos. He has spent 12 days in the custody of […]
Arts & Entertainments

FunbiFunbi holds 3rd edition of Bus-Surviving Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Shell Hall of MUSON Centre Onikan, Lagos, was filled recently with guests who experienced the rich display and mastery of humour tact by FunbiFunbi in Funbi’s Bus, an entertainment show crafted by FunbiFunbi, a standup comedian, master of ceremonies (MC) and OAP. The show started in 2017 hosting various popular comedians and musicians on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica