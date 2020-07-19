Bobi reserve: Niger gives Fulani herdsmen condition for admittance

As part of efforts at developing the Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed it will admit only herders who have productive and genuine intents into the grazing reserve.
The government over the weekend said during a stakeholders meeting with the Fulani Herdsmen organised to boost dairy products that Fulanis outside the reserve will also be profiled before being accepted into the reserve.
The meeting, which aimed at educating the herdsmen on the need for their maximum support and participation in the Modern Animal Husbandry, was presided over by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.
The Commissioner, Ministry for Livestock and Fisheries, Haruna Nuhu Dukku says government desires unrelented commitment from the herders to ensure production of high quality dairy, as failure to meet up with the required quantity will not be tolerated.
According to him: “All settlers in the reserve must have a national identity card for security purpose and those outside the reserve will be profiled before being accepted.
“At the moment, there are about 300 security personnel both within and outside the Reserve comprising of Mobile Police and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
He, however, assured that basic social aminities such as healthcare services, education, market among others will be provided in the Reserve while youths and women in the Reserve will also be empowered with skills to better their lives.
