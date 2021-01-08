Arts & Entertainments

Bobrisky gushes over Nengi, Tacha, says he has plans for them

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to his page on Twitter to shower beautiful compliments on two BBNaija ex-housemates Nengi and Tacha. Bobrisky shared a video of himself spraying Tacha with N500 mint notes at Nengi’s 23rd birthday party. In the caption that accompanied his post, the controversial male barbie said she’s planning something big for the reality stars. Noting that he loves Nengi and Tacha so much, Bobrisky told his fans and followers to wait and see what he has in store for the women.

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the crossdresser’s post as many expressed their thoughts about it. Read some comments below: In other news, we earlier reported that BBNaija Tacha gushed over Bobrisky.

The Pepper Dem star stated that the controversial socialite is one of the nicest women that she knows. Noting that people may not like the influencer, she stated that when they are praying for friends, they need to ask God for someone like Bobrisky.

The reality star went on to express her deep love for the controversial socialite. In another story, Bobrisky threatened his followers as he reacted to Nengi’s Range Rover gift from her fans.

Nengi was gifted with a brand new Range Rover Evogue with a customised plate number from her fans for her 23rd birthday. The controversial influencer stated that it was high time he threw his 3.6m fans away. According to Bobrisky, all his fans and followers know is to collect from him.

Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian-Brazilian History Project: Adebowale is senior curator

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian-Brazilian History Project has appointed Oludamola Adebowale as its Senior Curator. His appointment is with immediate effect and he is expected to work closely with the project coordinator and senior editors to further the depth, breadth and impact of the Nigerian-Brazilian Public History Project overall aims and objectives. Adebowale is the creative director and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady trolled for 5ft 10 inches long hair she hasn’t cut for 15 years

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A woman who calls herself ‘Japan’s Rapunzel’ has been subjected to internet trolling after she revealed that she spent the last 15 years growing out her jaw-dropping locks. Dancer and model Rin Kambe from Tokyo noted in a Facebook post shared on Thursday that she was never permitted to have long hair as a child […]
Arts & Entertainments

ADENIYI JOHNSON: I accept the blame for my failed marriage to Toyin Abraham

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Actor Adeniyi Johnson, asides from being the ex-husband of actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham-Aimakhu, is widely recognized for the energetic interpretation of his roles. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO recently had a sit-down with him, he talks about the downsides of being in the limelight; his widely publicised divorce and other issues. Excerpts…       How […]

