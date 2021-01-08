Bobrisky gushes over Nengi, Tacha, says he has plans for them

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to his page on Twitter to shower beautiful compliments on two BBNaija ex-housemates Nengi and Tacha. Bobrisky shared a video of himself spraying Tacha with N500 mint notes at Nengi’s 23rd birthday party. In the caption that accompanied his post, the controversial male barbie said she’s planning something big for the reality stars. Noting that he loves Nengi and Tacha so much, Bobrisky told his fans and followers to wait and see what he has in store for the women.

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the crossdresser’s post as many expressed their thoughts about it. Read some comments below: In other news, we earlier reported that BBNaija Tacha gushed over Bobrisky.

The Pepper Dem star stated that the controversial socialite is one of the nicest women that she knows. Noting that people may not like the influencer, she stated that when they are praying for friends, they need to ask God for someone like Bobrisky.

The reality star went on to express her deep love for the controversial socialite. In another story, Bobrisky threatened his followers as he reacted to Nengi’s Range Rover gift from her fans.

Nengi was gifted with a brand new Range Rover Evogue with a customised plate number from her fans for her 23rd birthday. The controversial influencer stated that it was high time he threw his 3.6m fans away. According to Bobrisky, all his fans and followers know is to collect from him.

Like this: Like Loading...